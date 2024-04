Tomáš Souček INTERVIEW: Prague party, ‘secret’ celebration & Leverkusen’s Czech players | Iron Cast

Into his fifth year as a Hammer, Tomáš Souček is this week’s guest on Iron Cast!

Tomáš gives us an inside take on scoring last minute screamers, what happened during the Prague celebrations and what he’s been saying to Leverkusen’s Czech players.

#premierleague #westham #ironcast #soucek

00:00 Intro

01:59 Soucek’s scars

03:48 VAR

04:41 Last minute winners

09:13 Prague parties

10:31 European nights

13:43 Leverkusen’s Czech players

17:31 Euro 2024

19:35 ‘Secret’ celebration

