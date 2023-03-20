Title race? Arsenal looking really GOOD! | Yaya Toure | Football Black List Awards

0:00 Intro

0:01 Football Black List Awards – it’s always good to be celebrated by your own community.

0:36 Patrick Vieira being sacked at Crystal Palace – It concerns me, he is a great person and coach.

1:51 PL Title Race – Arsenal are doing really good, I have to be honest. Let’s see who is going to win, may the best team win!

2:26 On Erling Haaland – He has been brilliant, it’s so good for the club and the league.

2:56 On Mesut Özil retirement – He was like David Silva, he was a brilliant player, so smart and made great last passes.

3:30 On Man City winning UCL – I wish all the best for them, it has always been a target for them and it is such a difficult competition to win.

Hayters’ Nick Callow caught up with Yaya Toure at the 2023 Football Black List awards, discussing the PL title race and the sacking of his good friend Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace.

