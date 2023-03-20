Home Leagues Bundesliga Bayern Munich on verge of sacking Julian Nagelsmann & are set to appoint Thomas Tuchel

Bayern Munich on verge of sacking Julian Nagelsmann & are set to appoint Thomas Tuchel

Bayern Munich on verge of sacking Julian Nagelsmann & are set to appoint Thomas Tuchel
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Title race? Arsenal looking really GOOD! | Yaya Toure | Football Black List Awards

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Julian Nagelsmann is on the verge of being sacked by Bayern Munich, according to Sky Germany. Thomas Tuchel is the leading candidate to be Nagelsmann’s successor at the Bundesliga club.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #BayernMunich

► For the latest developments on this story: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/topstories

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Previous Video
How to deal with the Sir Alex Ferguson HAIRDRYER TREATMENT! 😂 | ESPN FC Extra Time

How to deal with the Sir Alex Ferguson HAIRDRYER TREATMENT! 😂 | ESPN FC Extra Time

Next Video
Title race? Arsenal looking really GOOD! | Yaya Toure | Football Black List Awards

Title race? Arsenal looking really GOOD! | Yaya Toure | Football Black List Awards

Related videos

Top