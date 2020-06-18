Home TV Show News and Interviews Timo Werner: Chelsea complete signing of RB Leipzig forward
Timo Werner: Chelsea complete signing of RB Leipzig forward

Chelsea have completed the signing of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, subject to a medical.

Chelsea have agreed to pay €50m (£45m) to trigger the release clause of Werner, who is set to earn more than €10m (£9m) per season in England.

“I’m incredibly happy to be joining the Blues next season! It feels like the right step for me and I am delighted to become a part of Chelsea FC. Really looking forward to playing for such a fantastic and historic club!
See you soon Chelsea fans”

