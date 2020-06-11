Latest football transfer news and rumours – 18 June 2020
The latest transfer news and rumours, as Chelsea complete the deal to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, and much more!
- Jurgen Klopp is ready to offload six first-team players this summer as he looks to raise funds to bring his top transfer targets to Anfield.
- Manchester United have reportedly been handed a boost in their pursuit of Birmingham starlet Jude Bellingham with Borussia Dortmund said to be struggling to afford him.
- Thomas Partey is available for a summer exit from Atletico Madrid, according to reports.
- Andy Fordham is finally on the road to recovery and hoping for a return to the darts circuit.
- Chelsea must wait to find out whether or not Bayer Leverkusen stick to their £90m-plus valuation of Kai Havertz as the German club battle for Champions League qualification.
- Wes Morgan and Christian Fuchs are signing new contracts with Leicester in a significant boost for Brendan Rodgers.
- Midfielder Nampalys Mendy has signed a short-term contract to play until the end of the truncated season and remains in negotiations over possibly staying beyond the summer.
- Leicester are also extending the loan agreement for Wolves defender Ryan Bennett, who joined from Wolves in January.
- Wolves star Raul Jimenez says rumours linking him with Manchester United and Liverpool are inspiring him to keep getting better as he targets a move to a top club.
- Chelsea look set to finish the season a man short, with winger Pedro refusing to sign a short-term extension to the end of 2019-20 after sealing a move to Serie A side Roma.
- Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser is hoping to land a summer move to Everton after becoming the first Premier League star to reject a short-term contract extension.
- Erling Haaland’s prodigious cousin has taken another step towards emulating the Dortmund forward’s emergence as one of the most dangerous strikers in Europe by signing for Norwegian champions Molde.
- Lionel Messi is set to sign a new contract with Barcelona that will keep the Argentine superstar at the club until 2023, according to reports in Spain.
- Cristiano Ronaldo has plans for a move to MLS late in his career, the icon’s former Manchester United team-mate, Nani, has revealed.
- Manchester United are interested in signing Roma star Cengiz Under.
- A lawyer’s report has urged the Premier League to block Saudi Arabia’s potential takeover of Newcastle.
- Ryan Fraser is understood to want more than £100,000 a week to sign as a free agent.
- UEFA’s president has raised the possibility that fans may be allowed into matches in the mini-tournament that will take place in Lisbon in August to decide the outcome of the Champions League.
- Mohamed Elyounoussi has returned to Celtic training despite the fact he may never play for the club again.
- Hibernian players have been asked to take a wage cut for up to a year.
- Celtic are locked in talks with the Scottish Rugby Union about a plan to fast-track the safe return of fans to spectator sport.
- Neil McCann is high on Hearts’ list of managerial targets, but their search for a sporting director is set to take priority.
- Hearts and Partick Thistle provoked a furious backlash after demanding a £10m relegation pay-off from the rest of Scotland’s clubs – or they’ll legally block the start of next season.
- Dundee United are considering a second bid for Kevin Nisbet – after Dunfermline Athletic threw out their opening £250,000 bid.