Latest football transfer news and rumours – 18 June 2020

The latest transfer news and rumours, as Chelsea complete the deal to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, and much more!

Jurgen Klopp is ready to offload six first-team players this summer as he looks to raise funds to bring his top transfer targets to Anfield.

Manchester United have reportedly been handed a boost in their pursuit of Birmingham starlet Jude Bellingham with Borussia Dortmund said to be struggling to afford him.

Thomas Partey is available for a summer exit from Atletico Madrid, according to reports.

Andy Fordham is finally on the road to recovery and hoping for a return to the darts circuit.

Chelsea must wait to find out whether or not Bayer Leverkusen stick to their £90m-plus valuation of Kai Havertz as the German club battle for Champions League qualification.

Wes Morgan and Christian Fuchs are signing new contracts with Leicester in a significant boost for Brendan Rodgers.

Midfielder Nampalys Mendy has signed a short-term contract to play until the end of the truncated season and remains in negotiations over possibly staying beyond the summer.

Leicester are also extending the loan agreement for Wolves defender Ryan Bennett, who joined from Wolves in January.

Wolves star Raul Jimenez says rumours linking him with Manchester United and Liverpool are inspiring him to keep getting better as he targets a move to a top club.

Chelsea look set to finish the season a man short, with winger Pedro refusing to sign a short-term extension to the end of 2019-20 after sealing a move to Serie A side Roma.

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser is hoping to land a summer move to Everton after becoming the first Premier League star to reject a short-term contract extension.

Erling Haaland’s prodigious cousin has taken another step towards emulating the Dortmund forward’s emergence as one of the most dangerous strikers in Europe by signing for Norwegian champions Molde.

Lionel Messi is set to sign a new contract with Barcelona that will keep the Argentine superstar at the club until 2023, according to reports in Spain.

Cristiano Ronaldo has plans for a move to MLS late in his career, the icon’s former Manchester United team-mate, Nani, has revealed.

Manchester United are interested in signing Roma star Cengiz Under.

A lawyer’s report has urged the Premier League to block Saudi Arabia’s potential takeover of Newcastle.

Ryan Fraser is understood to want more than £100,000 a week to sign as a free agent.

UEFA’s president has raised the possibility that fans may be allowed into matches in the mini-tournament that will take place in Lisbon in August to decide the outcome of the Champions League.

Mohamed Elyounoussi has returned to Celtic training despite the fact he may never play for the club again.

Hibernian players have been asked to take a wage cut for up to a year.