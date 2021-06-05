The video doesn't exist or is unavailable!

Thomas Tuchel signs two-year extension to his deal with Chelsea after winning Champions League

Thomas Tuchel has signed a two-year extension to his Chelsea deal six days after winning the Champions League.

The 47-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge in January, replacing club legend Frank Lampard as head coach on an initial 18-month deal “with the possibility of an extension”.

That extension has been granted after the German, who was sacked by Paris-Saint Germain on Christmas Eve, delivered the Champions League trophy courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Premier League champions Manchester City.