Thomas Tuchel signs two-year extension to his deal with Chelsea after winning Champions League
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Brazil vs Ecuador Full Match – CONMEBOL World Cup 2022 qualifiers
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
73 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Thomas Tuchel signs two-year extension to his deal with Chelsea after winning Champions League
Thomas Tuchel has signed a two-year extension to his Chelsea deal six days after winning the Champions League.
The 47-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge in January, replacing club legend Frank Lampard as head coach on an initial 18-month deal “with the possibility of an extension”.
That extension has been granted after the German, who was sacked by Paris-Saint Germain on Christmas Eve, delivered the Champions League trophy courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Premier League champions Manchester City.