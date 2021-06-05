Home TV Show News and Interviews Thomas Tuchel signs two-year extension to his deal with Chelsea after winning Champions League
Thomas Tuchel signs two-year extension to his deal with Chelsea after winning Champions League
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Brazil vs Ecuador Full Match – CONMEBOL World Cup 2022 qualifiers

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
73 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Thomas Tuchel signs two-year extension to his deal with Chelsea after winning Champions League

Thomas Tuchel has signed a two-year extension to his Chelsea deal six days after winning the Champions League.

The 47-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge in January, replacing club legend Frank Lampard as head coach on an initial 18-month deal “with the possibility of an extension”.

That extension has been granted after the German, who was sacked by Paris-Saint Germain on Christmas Eve, delivered the Champions League trophy courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Premier League champions Manchester City.

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
WORLD CUP – CONMEBOL QUALIFICATION

Brazil vs Ecuador Full Match – CONMEBOL World Cup 2022 qualifiers

Related videos

Top