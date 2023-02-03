This ISNT the Harry Kane team, Pochettino would get UPSET! | Pep Guardiola | Tottenham 1-0 Man City

-TIMESTAMPS-

00:00 – Intro.

00:06 – What do you make of that?: We did really well until we conceded, the second half wasn’t as good as the first. It wasn’t easy. We couldn’t score.

00:49 – Struggling to create?: We are a team that scores goals, but Tottenham defended really well and it wasn’t easy to get through. One reason or another we couldn’t score.

01:38 – Difficult to beat Tottenham: Yes. We give them goals and penalties. They are good with the second balls. All the time it’s always my job to find a solution, but we played well!

03:04 – Important to get at least a point?: Arsenal dropped few points so far and it was important to close that. Sometimes it’s not possible to minimise the gap. There were a lot of interruptions.

04:04 – Title race?: Think of Aston Villa.

04:33 – Harry Kane team?: I won’t say that because Pochettino will still be upset with me! Congratulations to an incredible milestone.

05:07 – Harry Kane always scores against City: We are such an attractive team. We try be generous for our fans. I’m sorry I can’t complain about winning four premier leagues in five years.

05:57 – Jack Grealish: So aggressive, his mentality was good.

06:22 – Have you found your real team?: When we win it’s a real team, but when we lose it isn’t. I knew we aren’t the same after winning.

-END-

