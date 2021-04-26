Thierry Henry – Premier League Hall of Fame

Arsenal legend says his dream was to leave a lasting legacy after being inducted into the PL’s Hall of Fame. Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry have become the first players to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame is the highest individual honour awarded to players by the League and celebrates the talent and achievements of standout professionals who have featured in the division since its creation in 1992. To be eligible, players must have been retired as of August 1, 2020.