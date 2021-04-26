Thierry Henry – Premier League Hall of Fame
Loading advertisement...
Up next
BBC Sportscene – Scottish Cup Highlights | 25 April 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
43 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Thierry Henry – Premier League Hall of Fame
Arsenal legend says his dream was to leave a lasting legacy after being inducted into the PL’s Hall of Fame. Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry have become the first players to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame is the highest individual honour awarded to players by the League and celebrates the talent and achievements of standout professionals who have featured in the division since its creation in 1992. To be eligible, players must have been retired as of August 1, 2020.