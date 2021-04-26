Home TV Show News and Interviews Thierry Henry – Premier League Hall of Fame
Thierry Henry – Premier League Hall of Fame
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

BBC Sportscene – Scottish Cup Highlights | 25 April 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
43 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Thierry Henry – Premier League Hall of Fame

Arsenal legend says his dream was to leave a lasting legacy after being inducted into the PL’s Hall of Fame. Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry have become the first players to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame is the highest individual honour awarded to players by the League and celebrates the talent and achievements of standout professionals who have featured in the division since its creation in 1992. To be eligible, players must have been retired as of August 1, 2020.

Previous Video
Alan Shearer – Premier League Hall of Fame

Alan Shearer – Premier League Hall of Fame

Next Video
BBC Sportscene

BBC Sportscene – Scottish Cup Highlights | 25 April 2021

Related videos

Top