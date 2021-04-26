Alan Shearer – Premier League Hall of Fame
Thierry Henry – Premier League Hall of Fame
Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry the first inductees into Premier League Hall of Fame
PL Hall of Fame recognises players who have demonstrated an exceptional record of on-pitch success and have made important contributions; Shearer and Henry will feature in a special programme on Sky Sports Premier League on Monday from 6pm in which the pair look back at their careers.
Shearer said: “When you look at some of the unbelievable players to have graced the Premier League – week in, week out, year in, year out – I feel very honoured to join the Hall of Fame. I have to thank all of my team-mates, as well as the managers and coaches that I’ve worked with.
“All I ever wanted to be was a professional footballer. It was my dream to do that, my dream to win trophies and my dream to score at St James’ Park, to wear the number nine black-and-white shirt and it was fantastic. I enjoyed every minute of it.”