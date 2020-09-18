Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Thiago signs for Liverpool | ‘I will give my heart for the club, my teammates and the fans’
Thiago signs for Liverpool | ‘I will give my heart for the club, my teammates and the fans’
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Ligue 1 Show – 18 September 2020

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
17 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Thiago signs for Liverpool | ‘I will give my heart for the club, my teammates and the fans’

Watch a preview, as new signing Thiago Alcantara sits down at Anfield to talk about joining the Reds, Jürgen Klopp and playing for the Reds fanbase.

Previous Video
Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara – Best skills & goals

Next Video
ligue 1

Ligue 1 Show – 18 September 2020

Related videos

Top