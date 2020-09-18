Home Leagues Bundesliga Thiago Alcantara – Best skills & goals
Thiago Alcantara – Best skills & goals
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Thiago signs for Liverpool | ‘I will give my heart for the club, my teammates and the fans’

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
19 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Thiago Alcantara – Best skills & goals

Thiago’s touch on the ball is just out of this world! The FC Bayern midfield maestro makes football look like art when he organises the play of the record champions in the Bundesliga. Whether it’s tricks with his heel, sideways scissor-kicks or the simple art of dribbling – the Spaniard always takes his crowd, opponent and teammate’s breath away. He’s also proven to be dangerous in front of goal.

Previous Video
Bundesliga

Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04 Full Match – Bundesliga18 September 2020

Next Video
Thiago Alcantara

Thiago signs for Liverpool | ‘I will give my heart for the club, my teammates and the fans’

Related videos

Top