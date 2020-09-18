Thiago Alcantara – Best skills & goals
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Thiago signs for Liverpool | ‘I will give my heart for the club, my teammates and the fans’
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
19 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Thiago Alcantara – Best skills & goals
Thiago’s touch on the ball is just out of this world! The FC Bayern midfield maestro makes football look like art when he organises the play of the record champions in the Bundesliga. Whether it’s tricks with his heel, sideways scissor-kicks or the simple art of dribbling – the Spaniard always takes his crowd, opponent and teammate’s breath away. He’s also proven to be dangerous in front of goal.