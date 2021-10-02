Home Leagues Premier League - EPL There will never be a better manager than Sir Alex | Peter Schmeichel on why Ferguson was the GOAT

There will never be a better manager than Sir Alex | Peter Schmeichel on why Ferguson was the GOAT

Goalkeeping legend Peter Schmeichel joined us on Soccer AM to discuss his new autobiography, revealing how he struggled to split his personal and playing life, his relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson, and what it was like to play alongside Eric Cantona.

