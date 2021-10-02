Jordan Henderson & Trent Alexander-Arnold discuss Black History Month

As part of #BlackHistoryMonth, Trent Alexander-Arnold & Jordan Henderson sat down to talk about the importance of fighting for equality, the importance of diversity and their thoughts on changing things for the better. #RedTogether.

