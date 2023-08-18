Theo Walcott: I’m Hanging Up My Boots

On The Overlap this week, brought to you by Sky Bet, we have an exclusive interview with former England, Arsenal, Everton and Southampton forward Theo Walcott who has announced his retirement from professional football.

During the episode we talk about Walcott’s shock inclusion as a 17-year-old into England’s 2006 World Cup squad and how much of a psychological effect this had on him and his family.

We also chat about his England career as a whole and about the weight of expectation of his career which was magnified from the start, as well as how he handled the fame of being a top-level footballer from a young age.

Finally, we delve into his highly successful Arsenal career, who he joined from Southampton, and what his plans are now he’s hung up his boots for good.

00:00-00:47 Introduction

00:47-03:10 Walcott announces professional football retirement

03:10-05:33 Overall career achievements

05:33-07:07 Life after football

07:07-10:51 Shock World Cup 2006 squad call-up

10:51-13:10 Not making 2010 World Cup selection

13:10-15:47 Reflection on England career

15:47-20:08 Arsenal career

20:08-21:21 Best form under Arsene Wenger

21:21-26:10 How people will view Theo Walcott’s career

