The latest on Tottenham Hotspurs potential incomings and outgoings this transfer window

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Tottenham are set for further talks this week over the signing of Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence.

Chairman Daniel Levy is understood to be personally leading the club’s pursuit of the England U21 right-back, leaving Fabio Paratici to concentrate on other targets.

Michael Bridge spoke about potential ingoings and outgoings for Antonio Conte’s side.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #tottenhamhotspur

► For the latest developments on this story: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/topstories

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage