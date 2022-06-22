Home Leagues Premier League - EPL KEVIN DE BRUYNE | Made in Belgium | Full Feature Film

‘Made in Belgium’ includes extensive archive material and exclusive interviews with Vincent Kompany, Eden Hazard, Pep Guardiola, Roberto Martinez and a host of others, to lift the lid on how the midfielder has become one of the finest players in the world.

With first-hand accounts from the family and friends who know him best, Made in Belgium explores the experiences which shaped De Bruyne’s life and career.

De Bruyne worked closely with City Studios to give fans a rare glimpse into his life and said: “Much of my talking is done on the pitch but it’s nice to reward the City fans with a little insight into who I am away from it and allow them to get to know me a little better.”

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and the rest of Pep Guardiola’s team.

