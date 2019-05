The John Dykes Show

It was Anfield’s most magnificent night, one of football’s all-time greatest comebacks. We look back at Liverpool’s 4-0 thrashing of Barcelona and welcome your take on a magical night. Also, we look ahead to Tottenham’s attempted comeback in Amsterdam tonight with Spurs legend Darren Anderson. Plus, Europa League previews as Arsenal and Chelsea look to make it a Premier League clean sweep.

Intro

Source 2