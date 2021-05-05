The John Dykes Show – 5 May 2021

The John Dykes Show: Season 4 Episode 102 – ‘Blue Steel’

With apologies to Ben Stiller, this is the kind of blue steel that really takes you places – places like #ChampionsLeague finals for instance. Ruben Dias and Manchester City showed plenty of it last night in beating PSG – Paris Saint-Germain and if Chelsea Football Club are to get their semi-final job done against Real Madrid C.F. tonight, they’ll also call on the likes of Toni Rudiger to tough it out. Because, when it comes to the big games, pragmatism is where it’s at.