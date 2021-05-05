Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The John Dykes Show – 5 May 2021
The John Dykes Show – 5 May 2021
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

1-to-11: Leon Osman

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
17 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

The John Dykes Show – 5 May 2021

The John Dykes Show: Season 4 Episode 102 – ‘Blue Steel’
With apologies to Ben Stiller, this is the kind of blue steel that really takes you places – places like #ChampionsLeague finals for instance. Ruben Dias and Manchester City showed plenty of it last night in beating PSG – Paris Saint-Germain and if Chelsea Football Club are to get their semi-final job done against Real Madrid C.F. tonight, they’ll also call on the likes of Toni Rudiger to tough it out. Because, when it comes to the big games, pragmatism is where it’s at.

Previous Video
inside the premier league

Inside the Premier League: Everton on and off the pitch

Next Video
Premier League 1-to-11

1-to-11: Leon Osman

Related videos

Top