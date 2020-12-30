The John Dykes Show – 30 December 2020
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Roy Keane’s BEST moments from 2020!
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
86 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
The John Dykes Show – 30 December 2020
The John Dykes Show Season 4 Episode 48 – Don’t stop me now
With COVID-19 infections on the rise once again in Britain, Premier League clubs are facing match cancellations and possibly another shutdown. It’s the last thing Manchester United and the in-form Marcus Rashford want to see right now, as they have moved into title contention. Daniel Storey joins us with the latest from England tonight – both on and off the pitch – as we round up the latest games and also talk about Costa, Cavani and Giroud.