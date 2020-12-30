Home TV Show News and Interviews Roy Keane’s BEST moments from 2020!
Roy Keane’s BEST moments from 2020!
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Premier League Matchweek 16 preview: Wednesday’s matches

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
68 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist
Multi-Links
Part 1 Part 2

Roy Keane’s BEST moments from 2020!

Relive Roy Keane’s best moments from 2020, including his fiery clash with Jamie Carragher, his hilarious interaction with Jurgen Klopp & his continued bromance Micah Richards.

Previous Video
john dykes show

The John Dykes Show – 30 December 2020

Next Video
preview

Premier League Matchweek 16 preview: Wednesday’s matches

Related videos

Top