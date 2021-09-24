Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The John Dykes Show – 24 September 2021

The John Dykes Show – 24 September 2021

The John Dykes Show Season 05, Episode 22
Chelsea’s second clash of the season against a fellow title contender sees them host champions Manchester City at the Bridge on Saturday. And they do so knowing they have an edge over their visitors in terms of recent results and – crucially – in terms of their cutting edge. They have a focal point in Romelu Lukaku, while City… well City don’t.

Keep or sell Adama Traoré? | Chelsea vs Manchester City preview | FPL Show Gameweek 6

Premier League Today

