Keep or sell Adama Traoré? | Chelsea vs Manchester City preview | FPL Show Gameweek 6

The John Dykes Show – 24 September 2021

James Richardson and Kelly Somers are joined by Gianni Buttice and Ben Crabtree on this week’s episode of the FPL Show. The panel discussed whether you should Keep or sell Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers), give the armband to Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) or Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), the best budget midfielders to consider featuring Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) and more!

The panel also previewed Chelsea vs Manchester City and answered your questions.

How many points did you score in Gameweek 5? Let us know in the comments.

