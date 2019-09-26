The John Dykes Show – 20 November 2019
The John Dykes Show
Tonight, we are discussing the breaking Tottenham Hotspur story – Mauricio Pochettino being sacked and the return of the Special One, Jose Mourinho. Why Jose and why now? Where to for Pochettino and some of Spurs' star players? Join me and Daily Mirror's Darren Lewis, join the conversation.
Posted by The John Dykes Show on Wednesday, November 20, 2019