A compilation of the top 5 Arsenal v Southampton moments in the Premier League. Charlie Austin’s late winner for Southampton, ending Arsenal’s 22-match unbeaten run in 2018. Robin van Persie scoring his first Premier League goal in a 2-2 draw at Highbury in 2004. Robert Pires and Jermaine Pennant both scoring a hat-trick in the same match as Arsenal beat Southampton 6-1 in 2003.