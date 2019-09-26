The John Dykes Show – 19 August 2020

The John Dykes Show

Fans of French football and agriculturally-based inter-league banter will be hoping that Memphis Depay and his unfancied Lyon side drive their tractors to the Champions League final to face Paris Saint Germain for a, ahem, farmers league party… but there’s just one problem with that scenario: Lyon need to get past the best team in this year’s tournament for that to happen and Bayern’s Muller and Lewandowski aren’t in the mood to let that happen.