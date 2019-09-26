Home TV Show Club Daily 2020 – 19 August 2020
Club Daily 2020 – 19 August 2020
Best of FC Bayern vs. Olympique Lyon | Champions League Semi Finals 2010

Neymar, Mbappe and Lewandowski – if you could sign just ONE of these world-class attackers, which one would you choose & why?

Join James Richardson and guests on the latest instalment of Club 2020 Daily as they react to PSG reaching their first-ever Champions League final, and look ahead to Lyon vs Bayern Munich.

john dykes show

The John Dykes Show – 19 August 2020

Next Video
Bayern-Munich-

Best of FC Bayern vs. Olympique Lyon | Champions League Semi Finals 2010

