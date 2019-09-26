Club Daily 2020 – 19 August 2020
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Best of FC Bayern vs. Olympique Lyon | Champions League Semi Finals 2010
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
2 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Club Daily 2020 – 19 August 2020
Neymar, Mbappe and Lewandowski – if you could sign just ONE of these world-class attackers, which one would you choose & why?
Join James Richardson and guests on the latest instalment of Club 2020 Daily as they react to PSG reaching their first-ever Champions League final, and look ahead to Lyon vs Bayern Munich.