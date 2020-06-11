The John Dykes Show – 17 June 2020

The John Dykes Show: Season 03, Episode 137

Between tonight and July 26, the Premier League will stage 92 games after a 100-day break in the 209/2020 season. Barring another shutdown, we'll see champions crowned, European qualification decided and relegation confirmed. But as well as there being plenty of points up for grabs, this intense period of action in England will also see various managers and players attempting to prove their worth to employers and fans. Tonight we focus on those with a point to prove.

