Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The John Dykes Show – 16 September 2020
The John Dykes Show – 16 September 2020
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Have Spurs beaten Manchester United to TWO Real Madrid players? | The Transfer Show

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
6 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

The John Dykes Show – 16 September 2020

The John Dykes Show
The new Bundesliga season kicks off on Friday and it looks more unlikely than ever that anyone will be able to stop champions Bayern Munich as they chase a ninth-straight title.Timo Werner and Kai Havertz are two players who have been a relative thorn in Bayern’s side lately and they now play their football in England for Chelsea. Which means they may eventually be able to deny Bayern a title in the shape of the Champions League. After all, if you can’t beat them…

Previous Video
arsenal

All 72 goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Next Video
skysports-transfer-talk-sky-sports-news_4883736

Have Spurs beaten Manchester United to TWO Real Madrid players? | The Transfer Show

Related videos

Top