The John Dykes Show – 16 September 2020
The John Dykes Show
The new Bundesliga season kicks off on Friday and it looks more unlikely than ever that anyone will be able to stop champions Bayern Munich as they chase a ninth-straight title.Timo Werner and Kai Havertz are two players who have been a relative thorn in Bayern’s side lately and they now play their football in England for Chelsea. Which means they may eventually be able to deny Bayern a title in the shape of the Champions League. After all, if you can’t beat them…