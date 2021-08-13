The John Dykes Show – 16 August 2021
The John Dykes Show – 16 August 2021
The John Dykes Show: Season 05, Episode 5 – The Challengers
What a weekend! We welcomed back the roaring crowds, were treated to a Premier League goal rush featuring some superb individual performances. And, at the very top end of the league, three, maybe four of the bigger clubs vindicated our belief that Manchester City might not have things their own way this time around.