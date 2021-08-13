Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The John Dykes Show – 16 August 2021
The John Dykes Show – 16 August 2021
Good Morning Transfers: Does yesterday's game show how much Manchester City need Harry Kane?

The John Dykes Show – 16 August 2021

The John Dykes Show: Season 05, Episode 5 – The Challengers
What a weekend! We welcomed back the roaring crowds, were treated to a Premier League goal rush featuring some superb individual performances. And, at the very top end of the league, three, maybe four of the bigger clubs vindicated our belief that Manchester City might not have things their own way this time around.

