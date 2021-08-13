Good Morning Transfers: Does yesterday’s game show how much Manchester City need Harry Kane?
Following Tottenham’s 1-0 win against Manchester City with a squad that was missing Harry Kane; Kyle Walker and Jaydee Dyer discussed the latest on his highly rumoured transfer to the champions, how much Manchester City need a new striker and how will Spurs will react to yesterday’s win.