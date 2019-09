The John Dykes Show

On tonight’s show, Guardian journalist Dominic Fifield joins us to look back at the England football team’s exciting victory over Kosovo, discuss the continued brilliance of Cristiano Ronaldo and look at whether Frank Lampard should be under pressure already at Chelsea Football Club. Plus Fox Sports Asia’s football editor Gabe Tan joins us to discuss the performances of Southeast Asia’s finest in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.