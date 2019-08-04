Man City Legends vs Premier League Allstars Highlights – Kompany Testimonial

With more than 51,615 City fans paying homage to our most successful captain of all time, this was Vincent Kompany’s night, raising funds for the TACKLE4MCR cause.

The City legends, managed by Pep Guardiola, lined up with Joe Hart in goal and reunited the defence that formed the bedrock of the 2011/12 title-winning campaign with Kompany and Joleon Lescott partnering alongside Pablo Zabaleta and Micah Richards – plus Kolo Toure.

In midfield department, the Dutch Enforcer himself, Nigel de Jong, had David Silva, Samir Nasri, Shaun Wright-Phillips, James Milner and Dietmar Hamann.

The Premier League All-Stars, managed by Roberto Martinez and Thierry Henry, had more than a sprinkling of red about it.

They lined up Edwin Van Der Sar, Shay Given, Gary Neville, Ashley Cole, Jamie Carragher, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Michael Carrick, Ryan Giggs, Rafael Van Der Vaart, Mikel Arteta, Patrick Vieira, Robbie Keane, Robin Van Persie, Tim Cahill and Darius Vassell.