The John Dykes Show – 11 March 2021
The John Dykes Show: Extra Time
Jurgen Klopp has been linked with a move to the German national team, after Joachim Low confirmed his exit this summer. The Liverpool manager came out and said he’s going nowhere. Do you think Klopp should consider taking the German job? John Dykes discussed with Spanish Football Writer, Alvaro Romeo.