Premier League Matchday 29 Predictions

The 2020-21 Premier League season is heading into its final weeks now with much attention being paid on the race for the top four as well as seeing who will be playing Championship football next season.

This weekend’s fixtures kick off on Friday night and conclude at Molineux on Monday. In between, Leeds host Chelsea, Manchester City are looking to bounce back at Fulham and the North London Derby takes place at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the Premier League fixture list for Matchday 29:

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

Results are a big concern for Newcastle United fans of late, now only one point above the relegation zone despite back-to-back draws. Many continue to question how Steve Bruce still has his job. He’ll be eager to take three points against his former club on Friday night. Aston Villa themselves aren’t in the best of form of late.

Prediction: Draw at 5/2

Leeds United vs Chelsea

Chelsea increased their chances of finishing in the top four on Monday night with a 2-0 win over Everton. Thomas Tuchel’s side are odds on favourites to win at Elland Road on Saturday lunchtime with the best odds found at https://bets-promo-code.co.uk/. The Blues are unbeaten in nine since dismissing Frank Lampard, so this is a good time to back them for an away win.

Prediction: Chelsea to win at 4/5

Crystal Palace vs West Bromwich Albion

Time is running out for West Bromwich Albion if they’re to be playing topflight football next season. Sam Allardyce’s side are eight points adrift with 10 games to go. This weekend’s trip to Crystal Palace offers a good opportunity to pick up three points with Roy Hodgson’s side struggling to score in recent games.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 0-1 West Brom at 8/1

Everton vs Burnley

Everton’s three-game winning streak came to an end on Monday night with a loss at Chelsea, hurting Carlo Ancelotti’s side’s chances of finishing in the top four. This weekend’s visitors to Goodison Park have drawn four of their last five and only lost one of their last seven. However, we feel the Toffees will still get the job done on Saturday.

Prediction: Everton to win at 5/6

Fulham vs Manchester City

Manchester City’s lead at the top of the Premier League was cut to 11 points in losing at home to Manchester United. However, Pep Guardiola’s side have a favourable matchup on Saturday night to get back to winning ways. Fulham have been tough to beat in recent weeks and even won at Liverpool last time out, but City will be too strong for them this weekend.

Prediction: Man City to win at 4/11

Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

A south coast derby at St Mary’s on Sunday lunchtime sees Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion both keen to pick up some points. The Saints are now only seven points above the drop zone following their terrible form in recent months, whilst Graham Potter’s team are only outside on goal difference.

Prediction: Draw at 9/4

Leicester City vs Sheffield United

Sheffield United could be relegated in the coming weeks follow their nightmare start to the season which sees them still only on 14 points. A trip to Leicester City on Sunday won’t help improve their chances of avoiding the inevitable. The Foxes currently sit in third and will be keen to add another three points in their race for Champions League football.

Prediction: Leicester to win at 8/15

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

Arguably the most-anticipated game of the weekend. Both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur were in Europa League action on Thursday. Though whilst Jose Mourinho was able to rotate a few first team players in their 2-0 home win, the Gunners fielded a starting XI over in Greece that is expected to be very similar to this weekend.

Prediction: Spurs to win at 19/10

Manchester United vs West Ham United

Six points separate these two as Manchester United look to increase their chances of finishing in the top four with a win over West Ham United on Sunday. The Hammers are down in fifth but haven’t performed very well against the teams around them this season. United were in action on Thursday though, drawing at home to AC Milan in the Europa League.

Prediction: Man Utd to win at 10/11

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool

Neither team heads into Monday night football in much form at all – Wolverhampton Wanderers with just two points from their last three and Liverpool with six defeats in their last seven. The defending champions are desperate for a win to get them back in the top four hunt, but it won’t come easy in the West Midlands.

Prediction: Draw at 29/10