The FIVE Insider – Ten Hags Stance On Maguire, Shaw & Ronaldo. Aubameyang & Gordon To Chelsea.

Welcome back to the FIVE YT channel!

Today we have the first episode of The Five Insider! Where Joel Beya sits down with expert journalist David Ornstein to give you an exclusive insight on the current affairs in football! David Ornstein tells us about Chelsea current activities in the transfer market where he breaks down the current situation regarding Aubameyang and Anthony Gordon!

What is Ten Hag’s stance on Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw? What will their potential role be during his reign?

The guys also discuss the current situation regarding Cristiano Ronaldo!

Stay tuned for more insightful episodes with David Ornstein!

0:00; – Intro

1:19; – Is Aubameyang to Chelsea going to happen?

6:32; – Will Everton sell Anthony Gordon?

11:11; – Do Everton want Broja and Gallagher in return for Gordon?

13:24; – How can Ten Hag keep dropped players happy?

18:02; – Is Cody Gakpo and Antony to Manchester United a possibility?

19:58; – The Frenkie de Jong situation

20:39; – Outro

20:51; – Highs and Lows with John Bostock trailer

