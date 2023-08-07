The Fan Debate is Back! New Season 2023/24

The Fan Debate season preview is here brought to you by Sky Bet.

Gary Neville is joined by Josh Denzel, Jamie Carragher and some of the biggest fan channels across England ahead of what’s billed up to be an incredible 2023/24 Premier League season.

From Treble winners Manchester City, their title contenders and top four hopefuls to relegation battles and everything in-between, we talk through the biggest debates from the best league in the world.

Can Manchester City become the first English side to win four top flights in a row? Do Liverpool resurge and can Manchester United continue their upward trajectory? Will the Champions League de-rail Arsenal and Newcastle United?

How will Chelsea and Tottenham adapt to their new managers? Do Burnley, Sheffield United or Luton Town adjust to the top-tier?

We have loads to go through in this blockbuster episode and would love to hear your thoughts and predictions ahead of another incredible campaign.

00:00:00 Intro clip / Preview

00:01:45 Manchester City as treble winners

00:05:00 Implementation of time wasting rules

00:06:34 Jamie Carragher on time wasting

00:08:00 Title race

00:11:32 Manchester City fan Big Steve

00:14:46 Kyle Walker potentially leaving

00:21:15 Arsenal fan Pippa Monique

00:23:15 Carragher on Arsenal

00:24:15 Kai Havertz chat

00:28:42 Man Utd fan Adam McKola

00:30:30 David De Gea departure

00:33:10 Harry Kane’s future

00:35:05 Neville says Kane puts United in to top relm of PL

00:36:35 Kane bid rejected

00:37:50 Tottenham Hotspur fan Flav

00:39:12 Chelsea fan Rory Jennings on Mauricio Pochettino

00:47:20 Liverpool fan Paul Machin

00:59:49 Newcastle fan Kendall Rowan

01:08:40 Tom Skinner story

01:15:15 Carragher on West Ham

01:18:22 Brighton fan Maz

01:22:45 Aston Villa fan Luke

01:27:10 Everton fan Baz

01:31:50 Nottingham Forest fan Greg Mitchell

01:34:30 Burnley fan Joseph Redmond

01:38:26 Luton fan Jamie Castle

01:40:54 Sheffield United fan Nick Wylie

01:42:46 Bottom three predictions

