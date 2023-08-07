The Fan Debate is Back! New Season 2023/24

The Fan Debate season preview is here brought to you by Sky Bet.
Gary Neville is joined by Josh Denzel, Jamie Carragher and some of the biggest fan channels across England ahead of what’s billed up to be an incredible 2023/24 Premier League season.
From Treble winners Manchester City, their title contenders and top four hopefuls to relegation battles and everything in-between, we talk through the biggest debates from the best league in the world.
Can Manchester City become the first English side to win four top flights in a row? Do Liverpool resurge and can Manchester United continue their upward trajectory? Will the Champions League de-rail Arsenal and Newcastle United?
How will Chelsea and Tottenham adapt to their new managers? Do Burnley, Sheffield United or Luton Town adjust to the top-tier?
We have loads to go through in this blockbuster episode and would love to hear your thoughts and predictions ahead of another incredible campaign.
00:00:00 Intro clip / Preview
00:01:45 Manchester City as treble winners
00:05:00 Implementation of time wasting rules
00:06:34 Jamie Carragher on time wasting
00:08:00 Title race
00:11:32 Manchester City fan Big Steve
00:14:46 Kyle Walker potentially leaving
00:21:15 Arsenal fan Pippa Monique
00:23:15 Carragher on Arsenal
00:24:15 Kai Havertz chat
00:28:42 Man Utd fan Adam McKola
00:30:30 David De Gea departure
00:33:10 Harry Kane’s future
00:35:05 Neville says Kane puts United in to top relm of PL
00:36:35 Kane bid rejected
00:37:50 Tottenham Hotspur fan Flav
00:39:12 Chelsea fan Rory Jennings on Mauricio Pochettino
00:47:20 Liverpool fan Paul Machin
00:59:49 Newcastle fan Kendall Rowan
01:08:40 Tom Skinner story
01:15:15 Carragher on West Ham
01:18:22 Brighton fan Maz
01:22:45 Aston Villa fan Luke
01:27:10 Everton fan Baz
01:31:50 Nottingham Forest fan Greg Mitchell
01:34:30 Burnley fan Joseph Redmond
01:38:26 Luton fan Jamie Castle
01:40:54 Sheffield United fan Nick Wylie
01:42:46 Bottom three predictions
