The England XI That Will WIN The World Cup! 🏆 | Saturday Social ft Nubaid Haroon & Nieve Pegg

SUBSCRIBE ► http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► http://bit.ly/SkySportsPLHighlights2223

Smithy and Joe are joined by Nubaid Haroon & Nieve Pegg this week on Saturday Social. With England kicking off their World Cup campaign on Monday against Iran, we get the guests to pick an England XI that can win the World Cup.

#SaturdaySocial #SkySports #England #WorldCup

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL

►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsfootball

►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysports

►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:

►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub

►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub