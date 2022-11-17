Home International Games FIFA World Cup - Qatar 2022 Gianni Infantino gives extraordinary speech defending Qatar; accuses West of moral hypocrisy

Gianni Infantino has given an extraordinary speech in which what was meant to be a 45-minute Q&A session. The FIFA President gave an unusual and uncharacteristic perspective on a number of global and human rights issues claiming that he felt like both a migrant worker and a gay man.

