Home Leagues Premier League Arsenal The BEST of Eberechi Eze
The BEST of Eberechi Eze
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Extended Highlights | Burnley v Sunderland

Cancel
Arsenal

The BEST of Eberechi Eze

- LUD:

Arsenal have just completed the signing of Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. Here are some of his best moments.

Subscribe to the official Premier League YouTube channel: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueYouTube
Premier League website: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueWebsite
Follow the Premier League on Instagram: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueInstagram
Follow the Premier League on X: https://preml.ge/PremierLeagueX
Follow the Premier League on WhatsApp: https://preml.ge/PremierLeagueWhatsApp
Like the Premier League on Facebook: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueFacebook
Play Fantasy Premier League: http://preml.ge/FantasyPremierLeague
To license Premier League match footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact

#football #premierleague #soccer

Your safety online

Visit the Child Exploitation and Online Protection website for confidential support if something has happened online which has made you feel unsafe, if you are worried about someone else or to report online abuse. (https://www.ceop.police.uk/safety-centre)

You should contact the Police by calling 999 if you or anybody else is in any sort of danger.

Visit CEOP’s Thinkuknow website for advice and guidance on safe surfing and staying safe online for example when using mobile phones, blogs, social media, chatting, online gaming and emailing. (https://www.thinkuknow.co.uk)

You can also visit the Premier League safeguarding page for more information. (https://www.premierleague.com/safeguarding)

Previous Video
The Weekend Wrap-23/04/2023

Premier League The Weekend Wrap – 25 August 2025

Next Video
Burnley v Sunderland

Extended Highlights | Burnley v Sunderland

Top