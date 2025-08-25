Home Leagues Premier League Burnley Extended Highlights | Burnley v Sunderland
Extended Highlights | Burnley v Sunderland
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

The Gary Neville Podcast – 24 August 2025

Cancel
BurnleyHighlightsPremier LeagueSunderland AFC

Extended Highlights | Burnley v Sunderland

- LUD:

Subscribe for free and never miss another video: https://www.youtube.com/@SunderlandAFC

WEBSITE | https://safc.com/
TWITTER | https://twitter.com/SunderlandAFC
FACEBOOK | https://www.facebook.com/sunderlandafc
INSTAGRAM | https://www.instagram.com/sunderlandafc
TIKTOK | https://www.tiktok.com/@sunderlandafc

#SunderlandAFC #SAFC #Football #PremierLeague

Previous Video
The BEST of Eberechi Eze

The BEST of Eberechi Eze

Next Video
Gary Neville reacts to THRILLING North London derby! | The Gary Neville Podcast

The Gary Neville Podcast – 24 August 2025

Top