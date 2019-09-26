The 3 Richest Players in the Premier League

The 2020 Sunday Times Rich List counts down includes are Premier League footballers, with the Young Rich List including 14 current Premier League players, and three others who have already left England’s top-flight soccer teams. The latest list was published in May 2020 and include the top three richest players:

Paul Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has an estimated wealth of around GBP65 million (USD85m). Pogba, born in France on 15 March 1993, has a style of play that has made him incredibly popular. Pogba joined Manchester United’s youth team, but lack of playing time made him leave for Juventus after the 2012 season, earning about EUR1 million each season and winning several personal and team awards.

In the summer of 2016, Pogba signed a five-year deal with Manchester United for around GRB95 million (USD124m), the highest price for a footballer in the world at the time. In 2020, Pogba’s total earnings are said to be around GBP21 million (USD27.5m), including a base salary of GBP15 million (USD19.5m), with the rest coming from endorsements.

In 2017, he bought a six-bedroom mansion in the UK valued at about GBP2.9 million (USD3.8) and car collection includes a Bentley, Lamborghini Aventador, Ferrari 812 Superfast and a Maserati Quattroporte and others. He also owns a private Gulfstream G280 jet.

Kevin de Bruyne

Manchester City superstar Kevin de Bruyne is the second-highest earner in the Premier League. The Belgian, nicknamed “The Ginger Pele” was born in Drongen, Ghent on 28 June 1991 now earns GBP19.5 million each year. He is a star of the Belgian national football team wearing the number 7 shirt and in the English domestic league, his soccer skills and determination to succeed has seen him become one of the best football players in the world.

In 2008, after spending time with the youth team, De Bruyne was promoted to Genk’s first team before a transfer to the English Premier League club, Chelsea. In August 2015, De Bruyne signed with Manchester City for EUR55 million and his contract extended in 2018 to 2023. In the 2017/18 season, he received the first-ever EPL Playmaker of the Season award and won the Manchester City Player of the Year award.

Kevin De Bruyne’s net worth is valued at GBP23 million (USD30m), with earnings of around GBP19.5 million (USD25.5m) annually including endorsement deals.

David de Gea

David de Gea Quintana, nicknamed “Sticky Gloves” was born on 7 November 1990. He is a goalkeeper at Manchester United and with the Spanish national team. De Gea remains one of the best goalkeepers in the world with a net worth of around GBP13 million (USD17m). Aged 13, De Gea started playing for Atletico Madrid as a goalkeeper. By the time he was 17, he had his first professional contract with the club and in the 2009/10 season, at the age of 18, he debuted in the UEFA Champions League and Laliga for the club. De Gea joined Manchester United for GBP18.9 million (USD24.7m) after Spain’s win at the 2011 UEFA European Under-21 Championship and helped Manchester United win the English Premier League title some years later. In the 2018/19 season, he became the seventh United goalkeeper to reach 100 clean sheet games. In 2019, De Gea signed a new contract with United for another four years, to 2023. His annual salary is GBP16 million (USD21m) which is boosted by endorsements.