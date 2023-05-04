Rio Ferdinand Enters The Premier League Hall Of Fame

Former West Ham United, Leeds United, Manchester United and Queens Park Rangers defender Rio Ferdinand has been named as the latest member of the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Ferdinand became a six-time Premier League winner with Man Utd, first lifting the trophy in 2002/03 after breaking the British transfer record in joining from Leeds.

Known as one of the greatest ball-playing central defenders of his era, Ferdinand’s ability to carry and play the ball, paired with his natural pace and relentless desire to win set him apart.

He was part of the Man Utd team who retained the Premier League title in 2006/07, 2007/08 and 2008/09 and secured his sixth title in 2012/13, reclaiming it from Manchester City in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season at the club.

The Hall of Fame recognises and celebrates individuals who have an exceptional record of success and have made a significant contribution to the Premier League since its inception in 1992. It is the highest individual honour awarded by the League.

