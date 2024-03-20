Takehiro Tomiyasu signs new Arsenal contract!

Takehiro Tomiyasu has signed a new long-term contract with us.

Our Japanese international defender joined us in August 2021 from Serie A side Bologna and since his signing has played in all positions across the defence, making 73 Arsenal appearances in all competitions.

Known by everyone at the club as Tomi, our 25-year-old defender started his career with Avispa Fukuoka in his home city, where he progressed through youth football before making 45 first team appearances.

During the winter transfer window of 2018, Tomi moved to Europe, signing for Belgian club Sint-Truiden. His strong performances resulted in him being voted the club’s player of the season for the 2018/19 campaign.

In July 2019, Tomi signed for Bologna, becoming a regular in their defence, making 63 appearances during his two seasons with the Serie A side.

A regular with the Japan national team, Tomi has made 41 appearances for his country, which has included representing Japan at the 2020 Olympic Games hosted by Tokyo in the summer of 2021.

Tomi has made 20 appearances for us in all competitions this season, during which he scored his first Arsenal goal in our 5-0 home Premier League win against Sheffield United in October.

Sporting Director Edu said: “We are very excited to have Tomi with us for more years to come. He has huge qualities both on and off the pitch, and offers so much strength and versatility to our squad. Tomi is a top professional and it’s great that he’ll continue to play an important role in the coming years, as we work towards achieving our goals.”

Manager Mikel Arteta added: “We are so pleased to have Tomi commit his future with us. Together with his natural ability and strength, Tomi’s attitude, mentality and values are first class. Tomi is loved by everyone and has been an integral part of the squad since joining us. The way he trains, with his desire and determination to be the best version of himself every day is admirable. We look forward to continue working with Tomi in the future years.”

Tomi’s new contract is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.

