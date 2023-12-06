Szoboszlai & van Dijk Volley in Action-Packed Game! Sheffield United 0-2 Liverpool | Highlights

Dominik Szoboszlai scored late for Jürgen Klopp’s team seal all three Premier League points in a win at Bramall Lane, after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner had been volleyed home by Virgil van Dijk.

🔔 SUBSCRIBE for free, so you never miss a video or live stream! https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=LiverpoolFC

🎥 Watch exclusive videos and join in the chat as a YouTube channel member: https://www.youtube.com/LiverpoolFC/join

🎄 Shop hundreds of EXCLUSIVE Liverpool FC gifts this Christmas! https://bit.ly/LFC_Xmas-2023

#Liverpool #LFC