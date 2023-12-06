Home Highlights Szoboszlai & van Dijk Volley in Action-Packed Game! Sheffield United 0-2 Liverpool | Highlights

Dominik Szoboszlai scored late for Jürgen Klopp’s team seal all three Premier League points in a win at Bramall Lane, after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner had been volleyed home by Virgil van Dijk.

