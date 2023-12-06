Home Highlights Defeat on the south coast | Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Brentford 1 | Premier League Highlights

Brentford were beaten 2-1 by Brighton and Hove Albion in another entertaining clash between the two sides at Amex Stadium.

A Bryan Mbeumo penalty put the visitors ahead in the first half, before a Pascal Groß strike from outside the area levelled for the Seagulls soon after.

Full-back Jack Hinshelwood netted the decider seven minutes after the break, as he rose highest inside the penalty area to head home the winner.

