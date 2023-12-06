Defeat on the south coast | Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Brentford 1 | Premier League Highlights

Brentford were beaten 2-1 by Brighton and Hove Albion in another entertaining clash between the two sides at Amex Stadium.

A Bryan Mbeumo penalty put the visitors ahead in the first half, before a Pascal Groß strike from outside the area levelled for the Seagulls soon after.

Full-back Jack Hinshelwood netted the decider seven minutes after the break, as he rose highest inside the penalty area to head home the winner.

#premierleague #brentfordfc #brightonandhovealbion #PL

Click the like and subscribe buttons if you would like to see more!

FOLLOW us on:

TWITTER 👉 https://twitter.com/brentfordfc​

FACEBOOK 👉 https://facebook.com/brentfordfootbal​lclub

INSTAGRAM 👉 https://www.instagram.com/brentfordfc​

TIKTOK 👉 https://www.tiktok.com/@brentfordfc

LINKEDIN 👉 https://www.linkedin.com/company/brentford-football-club/