Super Sunday | Dawson rescues point late on for Hammers | Souness: ‘Draw is a fair result but West Ham were lucky with their goal’

Dave Jones hosts Super Sunday and is joined by Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards and Graeme Souness as they dissect the talking points from Leicester against West Ham which ended in a 2-2 draw. Souness said that the result was a fair outcome but couldn’t understand why Craig Dawson’s late equaliser was not ruled out whilst Richards felt it was not a clear and obvious error and therefore the correct decision was to award the goal. There is also reaction from Craig Dawson, Declan Rice as well as both Brendan Rodgers and David Moyes.