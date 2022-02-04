Home TV Show Podcast Premier League Review: Title race reborn? | ‘Spineless’ Man Utd | Spurs implode as Wolves bare teeth | Newcastle escape gathers pace

In the latest Essential Football Podcast, host Alice Piper is joined by Sky Sports features writer Nick Wright and senior football journalist Oliver Yew to discuss Liverpool’s title challenge, Spurs’ latest error-strewn performance and Newcastle’s resurgence

PART ONE | After Liverpool make it six wins in a row in all competitions to move back to within nine points of leaders Manchester City, we assess the Reds’ title aspirations and explore where Pep Guardiola’s side could lose points to hand Jurgen Klopp’s men a possible advantage

PART TWO | The door is wide open in the top-four battle after Manchester United and West Ham drop points, while Tottenham’s ragged display against Wolves leaves a lot to be desired and their Champions League chances flailing. So, who could bag that all-important fourth spot?

PART THREE | And after the bottom three sides all lose to allow Newcastle to pull clear of the drop zone, is the relegation picture any clearer? We’ll discuss how Burnley, Watford and Norwich can attempt to drag those around them into a battle at the bottom

