Sunday Supplement – 22nd September

The Sunday Supplement panel discuss all the big issues from the weekend’s football.

This week’s show includes:

– A discussion of Manchester City’s 8-0 victory over Watford and if the gap is getting too big between City, Liverpool and the rest of the league.

– VAR controversy at Spurs vs Leicester as well as a talk about James Maddison.

– A look at Chelsea ahead of their match with Liverpool.

– The panel reacts to Peter Beardsley’s 32 week ban from football

– Discussion of Everton manager Marco Silva & the new Sheffield United owner’s controversial statement about the Bin Laden family.