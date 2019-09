BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2

Mark Chapman presents action from today’s Premier League fixtures, including Chelsea v Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, as the Blues looked to avenge last season’s 2-1 defeat here. Plus, Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers at Selhurst Park, West Ham United v Manchester United at London Stadium, Arsenal v Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium, and a round-up of yesterday’s goals.