Sunday Supplement – 22 September 2025
Sunday Supplement takes a look at West Ham’s 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday, and what it means for Graham Potter and his future at the club.
00:00 – The fall of West Ham
01:48 – What is the right fit for West Ham?
02:57 – Potter not the right fit
04:30 – Nuno Espirito-Santo in the frame
08:37 – Relegation rivals Wolves
10:47 – Will the promoted sides survive the drop?
